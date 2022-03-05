Move-in Ready 03/15/22! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Floor360 and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $434,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. requested a restraining order against a Portage doctor attempting to open her own practice
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a release Friday that alcohol was a cause in an early morning crash that resulted in the death of the…
A Mauston woman is facing charges of delivering fentanyl and bail jumping after two controlled buys in the town of Clearfield.
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…
Aiden Klosky, Brett Hackbart combine for 40 points to help battle-tested Pumas upset Pardeeville and it's 2,000-point scorer Derek Lindert in regional quarterfinals
Langdon Mills Solar held an open house in Cambria Monday night to get information to citizens about project planned in eastern Columbia County…
The Beavers senior set a new single-game scoring record in their rout over McFarland. Meanwhile, Columbus and Pardeeville both pulled off upsets, and Waupun and Randolph each rolled to convincing wins.
A woman arrested for breaking into an occupied home while its residents slept was sentenced Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
A man who fled from the Ho-Chunk casino after assaulting a man while armed in the parking lot was sentenced in the U.S. Western District of Wi…