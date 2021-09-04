Ready 9/26/2021! Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people died Sunday after it was reported that the motorcycle they were riding went off the road in Marquette County Sunday at 8:42 a.m.
A Necedah man has been arrested in connection with a string of recent catalytic converter thefts following tips from concerned citizens, accor…
- Updated
Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle.
A Mauston man is charged with drug crimes after allegedly hiding in a crawl space following police receiving a report of a suspicious man look…
A 39-year-old Portage man died Sunday at 4:16 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle in downtown Portage and was struck by a semi.
A man was charged Monday with selling marijuana and up to 50 grams of methamphetamine out of a Baraboo home.
Local beef producers Tim and Shana Johnson of Cedar View Farms have been raising cattle for years, taking over as second-generation owners in …
A man was arrested for fourth OWI and allegedly admitted to being “busted” before an initial test showed his blood alcohol level was twice the…
A woman died Sunday after a tree fell on an off-road vehicle in the town of Lewiston.
State Highway 33 between Highway 23 and US 12/County BD in Sauk County will be closed to through traffic starting today. Access will remain op…