Showings start Friday 1/21. Fantastic 3 bed/2.5 bath in the desirable Waunakee, Heritage Hills Neighborhood! Practically BRAND NEW craftsman style with many upgrades throughout. Easy-living floor plan with flex room, open living/kitchen area with quartz counter tops, subway tile backsplash, Whirlpool appliances and spacious dinette. Cozy gas fire place with extended mantel and bright, large windows. Upstairs you’ll find 3 beds, Owners Suite w/ tray ceiling, dual vanity w/ quartz, walk in shower & closet. Lower level there is an unfinished, approximately 800 sq. foot basement with a roughed in shower, sink and toilet for future expansion. One of the larger lots available w/ extended patio and fenced yard! Truly turn-key ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $459,900
