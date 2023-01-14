3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $479,900

Move-in Ready 4/4/2023! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this home. This home is Quality360 certified, meaning it exceeds energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. You can expect the best local brands and trades for your home, including Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.