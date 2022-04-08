 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $515,000

Beautiful 6-Acre Horse Property! The 3-stall barn w/ tack rm has plenty of space for tractor & outdoor/shop tools & toys. The 3 Bdrm/2.5 Bath ranch sits back from the road off your own paved drive & gets great natural light. Step into the foyer w/ coat closet & find a bright & inviting LR, plus a large eat-in kitchen complete w/ pantry & big utility closet. Three spacious Bdrms, all w/ large closets, w/ Primary Bdrm having a nicely updated bath & Bdrms 2 & 3 each have enough space for more than one bed, or either could make a great home office. The family rm walks out to back yard patio & features a cozy wood fireplace. The LL has exposed walk-out to patio, large rec rm w/ dry bar/small fridge, & pool/pp table. Plus gym area that could easily be made into a 4th Bdrm.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.

Portage elects new mayor

Portage elects new mayor

Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News