Like new Meadowbrook Condominium featuring hardwood floors throughout first floor and screened-in porch. Beautiful kitchen with open concept dining area overlooks the living room with large windows equipped with custom Hunter Douglas window coverings, gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large primary suite with tiled shower, dual sink vanities and walk-in closet. Spacious main floor laundry room with closet, 2nd bedroom and bathroom on main floor. The exposed lower level was recently completed and boasts luxury vinyl flooring in rec room, wet bar with 2nd beverage refrigerator, 2nd gas fireplace and 3rd bedroom and bathroom as well as plenty of unfinished storage space.
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $517,900
