Be a part of the westside of Waunakee! Check out this young 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story home by Ganser Construction. Premium features & finishes throughout. Open concept interior boasts chef's kitchen w/island, quartz counters, soft-close maple cabinets & walk-in pantry. Mud room w/locker cubbies. Shiplap kitchen hood vent & fireplace facade. Vaulted great room w/gas fireplace and front office/flex room. Upper level master suite has lighted tray ceiling, custom walk-in-closet, private full bath, tile shower w/luxury body sprays & dbl vanity. Unfinished LL with two egress windows if you want to add bdrms. Pond across the street assures great sunset views! The house is walking distance to two popular parks and the Intermediate School, and the new Elementary School scheduled to open in 2024.