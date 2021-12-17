3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $625,000

Showings start Wednesday 12/15. Unique access to private views in this gorgeous 3 BR/2 BA ranch home in the desirable Westbridge Neighborhood in Waunakee! Open concept throughout the sun drenched space highlights high end finishes. You’re welcomed by the living room, hosting sprawling windows and cozy gas fireplace. Fresh and inviting kitchen w/ SS appliances, and huge walk-in pantry. Dining room connects to the relaxing screen porch which overlooks the fenced in backyard. Mudroom with built-ins leads out to the laundry room and 3-car garage. Main bedroom has a private en suite, ft. dual vanities and stunning tile shower/walk in closet. Main level also hosts 2 additional BR and full BA. Expansive LL with garden views of the backyard is ready for you to finish out for more living space!