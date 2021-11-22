 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $449,900

Gorgeous ranch home that's move in ready! Located in Wolf Hollow w/parks, bike trails, close to schools & within 5 minutes to Target, Costco, & shopping. You'll love this beautiful open floor plan w/large island, spacious kitchen, pantry, SS appliances, granite countertops, beautiful natural light, vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace & gorgeous plank floors. Large mudroom w/cubbies & separate laundry room. Spacious primary suite with trey ceiling, walk-in tile shower w/glass doors, large walk-in closet, extra storage & double sinks. Bdrms 2 & 3 are nice size w/lots of natural light. Oversized 3 car garage. LL is exposed w/large windows & framed ready to be finished. Landscaping is complete & great backyard. This home has it all don't miss out!

