3 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $499,900

BETTER THAN NEW - this light and airy home has been lived in for less than 3 years and has had so many upgrades! Spacious 24'x14' composite deck! Additional landscaping incl. 18 arbor vitae & other trees! Upgraded, brand new designer light fixtures & ceiling fans in every room! Stylish subway tile backsplash in the kitchen & upgraded kitchen appliances incl. a double oven! Shiplap accents on the kitchen island and fireplace surround! More conveniences include added shelving in the main level mudroom/laundry, insulated garage ceiling, extra large utility sink & basement is plumbed out & ready for an additional bathroom! Pride of ownership abounds in this sweet move-in ready home!