Estimated completion 9/23/22. Ambiance Builders presents their newest 3 bedroom/2 full bath sprawling ranch home in peaceful Bear Tree Farms. You'll love the open concept floor plan, high-end, contemporary finishes & ample natural light. Spacious living area w/gas fireplace (gorgeous tile surround) & perfectly designed kitchen featuring Quartz counters/island, open dining area & walk-out to deck. Owner's Suite boasts walk-in closet and ensuite w/ tile shower & dual vanity. Convenient main level laundry. Partially exposed LL is plumbed for full bath & provides opportunity future 4th bed & family rm (see plan for details). 3-car garage. BTF has a 22 acre community park w/ splash pad, pickleball, walking trails & more. Quick access to HWY 51/I-94 and short commute to Deforest and Madison!
3 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $549,900
