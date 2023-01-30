3 things we learned about high school girls basketball

The Baraboo girls basketball team hadn't beaten Madison Edgewood since 2013 — a 61-43 decision in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on March 2.

It was a revenge game because the Crusaders had previously beat Baraboo 54-43 about a month earlier in 2013.

They've met five times since — all victories for the Crusaders — until the T-Birds stopped the skid Jan. 24 when they won 37-34 in a Badger West Conference game.

The T-Birds have gone 5-3 in games where the margin of victory was by 10 points of less.

“I think they understood they could win, especially going into halftime," Baraboo coach Michael Behl said. "The halftime talk was matter of fact and very upbeat and positive. They felt good about their play in the first half. They understood Edgewood was going to make a run on them, and they did and it didn’t surprise them at all. They went blow for blow with them.”

Baraboo went into halftime with a 21-15 lead, but the Crusaders got on a run, which allowed them to get a two-point lead with 10 minutes left.

Behl said his team responded when senior Taylor Pfaff, who finished with a team-high 15 points, hit a pull-up jumper to tie the game.

Edgewood got into foul trouble, allowing Baraboo to get into the double bonus early on. Baraboo went 9-for-15 from the free throw line in the second half.

With a three-point lead, the T-Birds held off the Crusaders, who had three open outside looks with 49 seconds left.

“We knocked it loose off that last miss and ran the clock out in the last couple seconds,” Behl said.

Rockets blast past Vikings

Randolph started Friday's Trailways West Conference game against Rio flat. Coach Chad Kaufman said his seniors' leadership helped the team step up in the second half.

Kaufman said he “thought the energy was better in the second half,” which led to a 67-39 victory over the Vikings.

“Defensively, I thought we did a better job in the second half,” he said. “Our goal is to always hold the team under 40. We did that.”

The Rockets (15-4 overall, 10-0 Trailways West) were carried by junior Lauren Grieger and freshman McKinley Becker in the first half. Becker scored all of her six points while Grieger hit three 3s and a layup for 11 points to help Randolph go into halftime with a 33-20 lead. Grieger finished with 15 points.

Junior Mya Moldenhauer had three 3s and two field goals for 13 points in the second half. She led Randolph with 17 points.

Rio (12-6, 5-5) hung tough as freshman Emma Sampson and junior Lexi Marble finished with 10 points apiece.

Overtime needed

Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian senior Ada Smies hit a bucket in the final 13 seconds of Friday’s nonconference game against Mayville to force overtime with the score tied at 47.

The Crusaders (10-6) went on a 11-4 run to score a 58-51 overtime victory over the Cardinals (2-15).

Sophomores Taylor Hoffman and Samantha Braskamp hit 3s, and senior Emma Hoffman went 5 of 6 from the free throw line to seal the victory.

Emma Hoffman finished with 22 points, going 14-for-16 at the line. Braskamp scored 11 points and Taylor Hoffman had nine.

Photos: Action from Friday's Trailways West Conference game between Rio and Randolph