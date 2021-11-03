This private prairie style executive home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, main floor office & laundry room, oversized 3+ car attached & additional 2 car detached garage. Open floor plan accented w/ cherry built-ins, huge windows, beautiful red birch flooring & 2 large fireplaces. Eat-in kitchen w/ Wolf & Subzero appliances, & granite countertops w/ plenty of room for cooking & enjoying meals together. The dining area opens to the backyard and screened porch to enjoy the fresh country air & backyard gatherings. Primary bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, private bath w/ separate sinks & walk-in shower. The lower level is perfect for entertaining w/ full-size bar & wine cellar. Whole-house audio, air filtration, in-floor heat. Address to remain confidential.
4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $1,800,000
