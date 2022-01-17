4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $249,900

This charming cape cod is in a beautiful neighborhood with a lovely yard (partially fenced) and is packed with great space and square footage...just waiting for the right buyer to bring it back to life! Minor cosmetic updating (flooring, paint, scrn porch improvements, etc) is needed for the perfect opportunity to develop instant equity for the future owner or investor. The main level features a bright and sunny living room, kitchen, and two bedrooms with a full bathroom.The upper level has two spacious bedrooms with window seats, a walk-in cedar closet and a large bathroom. This home is an entertainer's dream with a bar and wood stove in the lower level rec room, an extra large lower level room perfect for a game room, and a screened porch off of the garage for lots of backyard enjoyment.