 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $319,900

4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $319,900

This charming cape cod has been well-remodeled & is packed with great space! Kitchen has granite counters, freshly painted cabinets, tile backsplash, & more. Main level features a bright & sunny living room & two bedrooms with an updated bathroom with new tile tub surround, counter & updated vanity. You'll love the upper level with two spacious bedrooms with window seats, one has a fireplace & another has a walk-in cedar closet. There is also a large updated bathroom. The completely remodeled lower level is an entertainer's dream. One room has a retro 50's bar and a second room is perfect for hobbies or exercise Other updates: New LVP flooring, carpet, paint, & lighting. In a beautiful neighborhood with a partially fenced yard & a lovely screened porch for backyard enjoyment.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.

Portage elects new mayor

Portage elects new mayor

Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News