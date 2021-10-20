Huge building with numerous possibilities! 4 levels waiting for some ingenuity that could be a 4 or 5 or 6 bedroom home. The main level could have bedrooms and upper level could have bedrooms. Kitchen is on upper level currently. The lowest level could be 13x50 family room that has new carpet and there is a full bath also. The exposed lower level could be entertainment area or office and work out area. The building has 1 full, 2 half and 4 1/4 baths, 6 exterior entrances, huge lot with area for large garage , & fenced in playground area w/ play ground equipment. Seller will have to rezone from Commercial to Residential prior to closing. If you need a large home bring a vision & a contractor to make all this square footage work for you. Dimensions approximate, buyer to verify if material
4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $375,000
