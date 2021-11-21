4 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $260,000

Imagine the elegance of the Victorian Homes in 1904! This home has the potential to embrace all of that style with the original woodwork, beautiful trim, and doors. The renovations on this home have been extensive in the past 10 years. Improvements include the following: Furnace, A/C, Extended Filter, Hot Water Heater, Plumbing, Roof (transferable warranty), 30 Windows, Total Lead Abatement interior and exterior, restored many of the floors to original, other floors redone, Walls insulated, Attic insulated, Perennial gardens including herbs and fruits, Siding, Radiant floor heat in upstairs bathroom, Shed, Pantry. You will be able to make this home your own by taking on the projects left. Wonderfully convenient location in Black Earth.