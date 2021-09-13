4 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $298,000

CAPTIVATING VICTORIAN HOME! This 1904 Era home has the expected qualities of a Victorian Home. From hardwood floor, untouched beautiful trim and wood work. A formal dining room, study/den with beautiful original double pocket doors, to the tall windows for an abundance of natural light and a fieldstone basement. A spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The main floor has a roll-in tiled shower with a bench. Laundry is conveniently located on the main floor. Multiple improvements have been completed over the years, insulation in the attic and walls. 30 Newer windows, 2020 hot water heater, 2019 washer and 2016 a roof, just to name a few. Walking distance to the Elementary School and public parks.