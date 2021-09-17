Location, space, open concept layout and laundry on the first floor. What more can you ask for? Come on home to this beautiful ranch. Plenty of space to relax and unwind with large living space on the main level where you can cozy up in front of the fireplace. Beautiful maple cabinets and custom trim woodwork add an extra touch of class. Master has a walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, shower and jetted tub. Lower level has a wet bar, office space, HUGE space to play and have fun, as well as a walkout to the yard with even more entertaining space. Three-car attached garage offers space for all the extra toys and can be accessed from both levels of the home. TONS of storage. Neighborhood park, sidewalks, and easy access to Middleton/Madison/Epic make this a perfect location for easy living.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $514,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
A truck crashed through the Cricket Wireless store at 1626 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam on Saturday night. Beaver Dam Police and Fire Departmen…
A man working put his trailer in place for the workday was run over by a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy Wednesday morning in Beaver Dam.
JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend 21 and a half years in prison for causing a fatal three-vehicle crash in 2019 whi…
A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.
"Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile ... in an incredibly disrespectful display, a parade in Porter County, Indiana featured models of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing from each."
Construction of a new housing subdivision will start in Beaver Dam next year.
Portage Police arrested a man who allegedly punched a woman multiple times outside the Ridge Motor Inn.
Jim Polzin: Here's what went wrong in the Packers' eye-opening loss to the Saints in their season opener
- Updated
The defense got pushed around while Aaron Rodgers and the offense had chances to get back in the game and failed miserably. Not a great way to kick things off.