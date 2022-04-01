Welcome to this wonderful new construction home, with no detail left out. This country subdivision is just 30 minutes to the West Side of Madison. Large lots, with city water/sewer. Enjoy the sunsets from your covered deck while overlooking the surrounding wooded bluffs. This ranch home offers main floor living with a great LL recreation room/features gas fireplace and walkout to ground level patio. The open floor plan has a wonderful kitchen with a large island and walk-in Pantry. Quartz counter tops and SS appliances complete this kitchen. Owners suite has a ceramic walk-in shower, double sinks. Main floor has split Bedroom floor plan. Over sized attached garage. Ready to move into.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $549,500
