 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $549,500

4 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $549,500

Welcome to this wonderful new construction home, with no detail left out. This country subdivision is just 30 minutes to the West Side of Madison. Large lots, with city water/sewer. Enjoy the sunsets from your covered deck while overlooking the surrounding wooded bluffs. This ranch home offers main floor living with a great LL recreation room/features gas fireplace and walkout to ground level patio. The open floor plan has a wonderful kitchen with a large island and walk-in Pantry. Quartz counter tops and SS appliances complete this kitchen. Owners suite has a ceramic walk-in shower, double sinks. Main floor has split Bedroom floor plan. Over sized attached garage. Ready to move into.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people are in stable condition after being shot in Wisconsin Dells in the morning of March 30 after being transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating the situation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News