4 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $549,500

Welcome to this wonderful new construction home, with no detail left out. This country subdivision is just 30 minutes to the West Side of Madison. Large lots, with city water/sewer. Enjoy the sunsets from your covered deck while overlooking the surrounding wooded bluffs. This ranch home offers main floor living with a great LL recreation room/features gas fireplace and walkout to ground level patio. The open floor plan has a wonderful kitchen with a large island and walk-in Pantry. Quartz counter tops and SS appliances complete this kitchen. Owners suite has a ceramic walk-in shower, double sinks. Main floor has split Bedroom floor plan. Over sized attached garage. Ready to move into.