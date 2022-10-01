4 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $429,900

Est Completion 1.15.23 Quick commute to Madison! LOADED with upgrades! Beautiful open concept Opalite plan. 2312sqft ranch. 4bed/3.5bath/3car. White solid doors and trim. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms! Kitchen complete with island and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Tile surrounds in tub and shower. Stainless steel appliances. Main suite with private bath, dual vanity sink, and walk-in closet. 2x6 exterior construction. First floor laundry. Full basement and preplumbed for a bath! Includes driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Comes with one year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos are representative of floor plan and may show upgrades. As about the basement waterproofing warranty!