Estimation Completion is July 2023. Selene Homes offers their two-story “Sapphire” Floor Plan. This 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, and 3 Car home offers a bright airy floor plan. This home shows off with its large windows and cozy living area furnished with a fireplace. The kitchen and bathrooms have shaker soft-close cabinets. The primary suite has a private bath dual vanity sink; and huge walk-in closet. Full basement with egress window and pre-plumbed for future bathroom. Includes driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Selene Homes has a One Year Builder Comprehensive Warranty. Act fast to add your personal touches to this home. Specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on discretion of Selene Homes.
4 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $454,900
