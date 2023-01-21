Selene Homes offers their two-story “Sapphire” Floor Plan. This 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, and 3 Car home offers a bright airy floor plan. This home shows off with its large windows and cozy living area furnished with a fireplace. The kitchen and bathrooms have furniture grade soft-close cabinets. The primary suite has a private bath dual vanity sink; and huge walk-in closet. Full basement with egress window and pre-plumbed for future bathroom. Includes driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Selene Homes has a One Year Builder Comprehensive Warranty. Act fast to add your personal touches to this home. Estimation Completion is April 2023. Specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on discretion of Selene Homes.
4 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $454,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pardeeville man who admitted to killing one of his passengers and seriously injuring another after losing control of his vehicle while spe…
Bill Noll started Portage's Tamarack Pizza fifty years ago. He recently sold it and is proud of the place that hasn't changed its menu since. But it has changed many lives, most notably, his own.
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
The Columbus City Council will discuss on Tuesday the request by Kwik Trip to construct a convenience store with a detached single bay car wash and a 10-dispenser fueling canopy adjacent to its current location on Dix Street.
Kobe Smit has coached junior varsity basketball since late December for the Hilltoppers. He returns to UW-Platteville Saturday.
A Reedsburg man initially given a deferred sentence agreement and probation after sexually assaulting a 5-year-old has been sent to prison aft…
Jessica Shafer, 27, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes and purple jacket when she left the jail for a medical appointment.
Two teenagers are facing serious felony charges after they allegedly attempted to rob a pair of 14-year-olds on a Portage street earlier this …
JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Fall River boy, who faces first-degree attempted homicide charges stemming from an incident where he ran over a Beaver …
Eric Torkelson, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department's school resource officer who has been with the force since 2001, received a Life Saving Award on Jan. 16 for his actions during an incident in Lake Delton in December.