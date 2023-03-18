Selene Homes offers their Dolomite Plan with an estimated completion date of June 2023 in Brooklyn, WI. Brooklyn offers a breeze of a commute to Madison! The Dolomite has an impressive four bedrooms with a large primary suite featuring a fantastic walk in closet. Cozy up to the fireplace in your living room opening to the kitchen. The kitchen and bathrooms have furniture grade, soft-close cabinets along with shower and baths with tile surrounds. This home has basement exposure with an egress window and pre-plumbed for future bathroom. Includes concrete driveway, sod (per plan), and Central Air. Selene Homes has a One Year Builder Comprehensive Warranty. Photos & Renderings are representations of the home and are not exact.