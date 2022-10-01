Est Completion 1.15.23 Lot 53 Quick commute to Madison! LOADED with upgrades! Open concept Pearl floor plan 3028sqft two-story. 4bed/3.5bath/3car. White solid doors & trim. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms! Kitchen complete w/ island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Large windows w/ generous natural light. Tile surrounds in tub & shower. Stainless steel appliances (Stove, D/W, Micro). Main suite w/ private bath, dual vanity sink, & walk-in closet. 2x6 exterior construction. Full basement with egress window & preplumbed for bath! Includes drive, sod (per plan), and central air. Basement waterproofing system with 14+ year warranty & one year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos are representative of floor plan. May show upgrades.
4 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $479,900
