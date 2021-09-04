4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $394,900

Estimated completion date 11/25/21. Vulcan Building LLC presents their Acadia Model. Beautiful open concept 2500sqft two-story! 4bed/2.5bath/3car Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave. White solid wood doors and trim. Tiled surround in shower & bathtub. Upgraded carpet. Master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry. 2x6 exterior construction. Full basement with egress window and preplumbed for a bath! Includes drive, sod (per plan), and central air. Comes with one year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos are representative of floor plan.