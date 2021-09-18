 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $402,900

Estimated completion 1/31/22. Vulcan Building's new Ceres plan! Quick commute to Madison! Beautiful open concept 2,027sqft ranch. 4bed/2.5bath/3car. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close, dove tailed cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. White trim base. Solid wood white doors. Master suite with private bathroom including: water closet, shower, separate tub, dual vanity sink, and walk-in closet. First floor laundry and mudroom. Includes driveway, sod (per plan), covered patio, and central air. Basement with egress window and preplumbed for bathroom. One year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos and elevations are representative of floor plan and may not be exact.

