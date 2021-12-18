4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $439,900

COMPLETED new construction home! Quick commute to Madison! Beautiful open concept 2,027sqft ranch. 4bed/2.5bath/3car. Carrara Marmi Quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close, dove tailed cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. White trim base. Solid wood white doors. Master suite with private bathroom including: water closet, shower, separate tub, dual vanity sink, and walk-in closet. First floor laundry and mudroom. Includes driveway, sod (per plan), covered patio, and central air. Basement with multiple egress windows and preplumbed for bathroom. One year builder comprehensive warranty!