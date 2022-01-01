Estimated Completion 4/30/22 Quick commute to Madison. Beautiful neighborhood with walking path and growing grape vines. Open concept 2580sqft ranch. 4bed/3fullbath/3car. White solid doors. White trim. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms (Can be upgraded to Carrara Marmi Quartz). Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Stainless steel stove, dishwasher, & microwave. Tile surround in tubs and shower. Master suite with private bath, dual vanity sink, and WI closet. Full basement with egress window and preplumbed for a bath! Includes driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Choices may still be available for LVP, carpet, paint, and more! Comes with one year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos are representative of floor plan.
4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $444,900
