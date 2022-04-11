4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $474,900

Stunning colonial home in a desirable Cambridge neighborhood. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home boasts an abundance of windows for lots of natural light. Gorgeous, open concept kitchen with island is an absolute dream. All appliances are top of the line - Wolf (range, microwave, warming drawer) Sub-Zero (refrigerator, large wine fridge, refrigerated drawers). Primary bedroom has walk-in closet & en suite bath. 3 additional bedrooms with nice size closets in each. Exposed LL offers large family/rec room with wet bar, large Sub-Zero fridge, plus 2 additional rooms/spaces to make your own. The private back yard is an outdoor paradise with 3 season porch, large deck, stamped concrete patio, outdoor kitchen, and a swimming pool to top it off. Imagine the summer entertaining possibilities!