Space, Space, Space. 4800+ sq ft Custom Built 2-story on a private .60 acre lot in Cambridge schools in rural Dane County! Oversized covered front porch is great for peacefully looking out over farm fields and directly across the street to CamRock Park & Rockdale pond. Entryway has private dining room to the right or walk into large, vaulted ceiling living room. Main bedroom suite and laundry on first floor for added convenience as well as 2nd living room over garage. 1st floor also has BR 2 & 3 with ladder access to private lofts. Upstairs 2nd floor landing has tons of space and has a private kids library/workroom off lofts as well as 3rd living room and 4th bedroom. Basement provides over 3000 sq ft of unfinished possibility and Insulated Concrete Foundation for extra strength!
4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $549,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old De Forest woman is accused of taking $390,000 from a Randolph business where she was employed.
Five people were arrested Tuesday after authorities initially went to the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park to search for a person who had a wa…
Authorities have released the names of the person who died and another who was severely injured after an SUV collided with a motorcycle Saturday.
JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Fox Lake man was placed a $60,000 cash bond on Monday following being involved in a chase during the early hours of Sat…
I am offering a public service announcement to all those parents out there protesting their local school boards considering a mask mandate.
A Mauston woman allegedly initially evaded police during a traffic stop before being pulled over several hours later and arrested for bail jum…
A Portage man died on County Highway JJ in Marquette County Friday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff.
The opening date for Beaver Dam’s expanded Kwik Trip location is in place for next month.
BHS alum Slayton's Kobe fandom, profitable card collecting hobby net windfall for T-Birds hoops teams
Grant Slayton had his pen to a check last year when he realized what day it was.
School officials introduced new metrics Monday to govern when masking could once again be optional in Baraboo School District buildings, while…