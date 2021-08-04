4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $574,900

Space, Space, Space. 4800+ square foot Custom Built 2-story on a private .60 acre lot in Cambridge schools in rural Dane County! Oversized covered front porch is great for peacefully looking out over farm fields and directly across the street to CamRock Park & Rockdale pond. Entryway has private dining room to the right or walk into large, vaulted ceiling living room. Main bedroom suite and laundry on first floor for added convenience as well as second large living room over garage. First floor has BR 2 & 3 with ladder access to lofts on 2nd floor. Upstairs 2nd floor landing has tons of space and has a private kids library/workroom off lofts as well as 3rd living room and 4th bedroom. Basement provides over 3000 sq ft of unfinished possibility. Check out this amazing home today!