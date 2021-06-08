4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $599,900

 Skip to main content
Show 6/11. An amazing place to call home! 7+ acre farmette is a beautiful oasis only 20 min. from Madison, just outside cute, little Cambridge. 19th century 2-story farmhouse has been extensively restored w/vast array of recycled/sustainable materials. Fall in love with the inviting 4 season porch w/cozy wood burning stove or relax in living room by the 2nd wood burner. The large farmhouse style kitchen has plenty of room & adjacent convenient mud/laundry is a bonus. There are 3 out buildings for the extensive hobbyist! 2 story barn w/chicken coop, large tobacco shed for storage, 2 car garage machine shed & recently renovated shop & play area will certainly impress! This farmstead has geothermal and solar panels that keep the costs low. See it for yourself! Sq footage from previous seller View More

