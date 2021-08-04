4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $470,000

Showings begin 7/10/21. Gorgeous ranch home in the heart of Cottage Grove’s Westlawn Estates Neighborhood, close to shopping, dining, and Taylor Prairie Elementary School. The expansive open layout with multiple living spaces and vaulted ceilings provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your stunning private bedroom with an ensuite bath, walk-out to the deck, and luxurious, spacious walk-in closet, plus additional hookups for a second washer and dryer. You’ll love having space for a home office on both the main floor and lower level, making working from home easy. 3-car, attached garage; beautiful designer finishes; tons of living space. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and amenities!