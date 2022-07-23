New Construction Zero Lot Line Duplex where a buyer still has time to select the distinguished finishes... or even customize the floor plan to what they desire. On the last remaining lot in the neighborhood. Exposure or walkout basement possible. Close to schools and parks. Ideal to owner occupy, since that is this neighborhood. Deed restricted. Corner lot where each side can face a different direction to feel like the nice neighboring owner occupied homes. No one behind to enjoy the sunsets over the field/park. In sought after Monona School District. A couple miles to get on interstate 94. Interior photos are examples of finishes from other new construction homes with builder. If you are interested in the full duplex see MLS #1932084. Rare Opportunity, so don't wait!!
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $488,350
The Columbia County Humane Society is a temporary home to many local animals in search of permanent families.
Sauk County supervisors vote to open all county highways to ATV, UTV riders.
A 42-year-old Wisconsin Dells woman is one of two who died in separate traffic crashes in Adams County on July 16.
The officer who inspected the toilet reported there had probably been more drugs in the house but that the suspects had destroyed them.
Adam L. Purdy, 32, of Bowling Green, Ohio, faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 31 years and up to 22 years of extended supervision.
A 59-year-old man died following a single vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:43 a.m. on Highway G, approaching Highway CP.
UPDATE: Family identifies 8-year-old girl who died following drowning accident at Powers Lake Tuesday night
POWERS LAKE —The family of an 8-year-old girl who died in a drowning accident Tuesday night dreamed of one day pursuing a career in fashion design.
Stephanie Morter and Jeff Fitzwilliams' Dells Athletic Club has created a tightknit community in just two and a half years, one they hope to expand at their new 5,000-square-foot gym.
Police said that Wanda Palmer was "attacked, hacked, and left for dead."
Steve Uphoff, owner of the historic Dawn Manor house in Lake Delton, has stored the original components of the house while he seeks a Dells area location to rebuild it.