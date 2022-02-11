 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $569,900

Expansive 4 bedroom ranch in Cottage Grove! This open concept home in the Coyle Highlands neighborhood was built with an ideal floorplan, great flow and versatility. The primary bedroom boasts an illuminated tray ceiling, full bath with jetted tub, stall shower and massive walk-in closet. Also on the main level are bedrooms 2 and 3 with their own full bath, and a large den/office off the foyer. The kitchen leads to a beautiful 3-season room with custom wood ceiling. There is direct staircase access from the garage to the lower level and this thoughtful design enables the lower level to function as its own separate suite. The downstairs has a huge family room, large wet bar and dining area, a 4th bedroom and another full bathroom. The 4th bedroom may be non-conforming; buyer to verify.

