4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $575,000

Est Completion 9/30. Photos of similar model with like finishes Measurements are approximate and buyer should verify if important. Beautiful new ranch, nestled on nearly a third of an acre in Cottage Grove! Enjoy splashy high end finishes like soft close cabinetry and quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. You'll have plenty of space to entertain in the elegant great room, or room to spread out in the partially finished basement. Call West Drumlin your home!