4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $649,900

Construction to begin May of 2022. Pictures are of an previous build of this floor plan. Home is being built in the 5th addition to Westlawn Estates, Cottage Grove. A beautiful custom built and custom designed by Gannon Co. This home will put a smile on your face. Big open main level. W/ custom cedar screened porch, custom inlay trey ceilings, big 9' kitchen island, quartz counters, XL 42" gas fireplace with custom stone and mantle, large picture windows and big guest bedrooms. The Main bedroom has his and her vanities, quartz tops, large custom tile shower, and walk in closet. Price includes finished basement with 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath, bonus room, and giant rec room 1/2 exposure and picture windows. can customize anything if you catch me soon enough during build process.