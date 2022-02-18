 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $699,900

Estimated Completion May 31st 2022. Stunning executive ranch built by Gannon Construction in the highly desired Kennedy Hills subdivision, township of Cottage Grove, Monona Grove school district. This rural subdivision offers plenty of privacy, larger lots, well/septic and elbow room between your neighbors. This build sits on .85 are of land and beautiful wooded patch of trees in the back offering additional privacy buffer. The layout offers large cathedral ceilings making this plan open and spacious. large 42" gas fireplace with shiplap accents, kitchen pantry, kitchen island, quartz counters, large screened in cedar porch with knotty pine accents and cathedral ceilings, Huge LL rec room, wet bar, 4th bed and bath, full walk out to yard. VRP pricing $699,000-$720,000 depending on finishes

