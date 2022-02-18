Estimated Completion May 31st 2022. Stunning executive ranch built by Gannon Construction in the highly desired Kennedy Hills subdivision, township of Cottage Grove, Monona Grove school district. This rural subdivision offers plenty of privacy, larger lots, well/septic and elbow room between your neighbors. This build sits on .85 are of land and beautiful wooded patch of trees in the back offering additional privacy buffer. The layout offers large cathedral ceilings making this plan open and spacious. large 42" gas fireplace with shiplap accents, kitchen pantry, kitchen island, quartz counters, large screened in cedar porch with knotty pine accents and cathedral ceilings, Huge LL rec room, wet bar, 4th bed and bath, full walk out to yard. VRP pricing $699,000-$720,000 depending on finishes
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Mauston residents and a New Lisbon resident are charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing about $80,000 from a town of Lem…
A Camp Douglas woman is facing charges of delivering fentanyl after two controlled buys in Mauston.
Portage voted for Mitchel Craig and Mayor Rick Dodd to advance in Mayoral race in Tuesday’s primary election.
A group of almost 50 residents met in Columbia County town of Courtland Wednesday to discuss their opposition to a proposed solar project plan…
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
A Reedsburg man appeared in court Friday after Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said a deputy found him behind the wheel of a running car in a…
A Former Portage High School teacher was sentenced after being charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff in May.
The senior heavyweight's overtime win was the icing on the cake for the Blue Devils, who qualified for Tuesday's team sectional and also have 11 going on to individual sectionals
A Baraboo woman who stabbed another woman with a screwdriver in a drunken argument was sentenced to prison time Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
The Village of Lake Delton has placed Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman on paid administrative leave while it investigates allegations of discrimination and abuses of power in regards to Dells-Delton EMS employees.