4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $749,000

Impressive from the moment you step inside! This exquisite corner lot home is filled with high quality finishes & styling. Designed for everyday living & entertaining. Main floor boasts 3 BRs, a large kitchen with SS appliances & an expansive island, an inviting dining area, huge sunroom and access to a beautiful patio/fire pit overlooking amazing sunsets. Vaulted ceiling great room includes a fp that will keep you cozy in the winter. Escape to the Owner's suite including a spa-like shower and walk-in closet! Exposed LL w/large family room, fp, full bath, spacious office, guest BR and 3 storage areas! Easy commute to Madison & desirable Monona Grove SD. Oversized 3 car garage w/plenty of storage and LL access. Why build - this one has it all!

