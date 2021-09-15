4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home, 5 car garage w/2 outbuildings. Entire upstairs is primary bedroom w/30x12 walk in closet, en-suite includes walk in shower w/soaking tub & double vanity w/additional sitting/office/nursery area. 4th bedroom & full bath are off the garage/pool w/separate entrance. Perfect for MIL/Nanny/adult child at home/renter/etc. Includes living space & kitchen. 2 outbuildings offer many possibilities. Features include: Heated bar area, 2 other heated garage areas w/auto mechanic equipment. Loading dock, oversized doors, new metal siding & new windows. Outdoor cooking area & firepit for quiet evenings. Home is situated on 5+acres adjacent to park, splash pad, rugby fields just minutes to restaurants & more.
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $995,000
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.
A truck crashed through the Cricket Wireless store at 1626 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam on Saturday night. Beaver Dam Police and Fire Departmen…
A 30-year-old Mauston man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop where he allegedly told a police officer …
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
Alleged improvised explosives found during a Portage traffic stop led to charges for a father and son. Police said the men told officials the …
A Pardeeville man was charged with felony intimidation of a victim after dispatch received a call with a woman screaming for a man to “stay away.”
"Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile ... in an incredibly disrespectful display, a parade in Porter County, Indiana featured models of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing from each."
Jim Polzin: Here's what went wrong in the Packers' eye-opening loss to the Saints in their season opener
The defense got pushed around while Aaron Rodgers and the offense had chances to get back in the game and failed miserably. Not a great way to kick things off.
Portage Police arrested a man who allegedly punched a woman multiple times outside the Ridge Motor Inn.