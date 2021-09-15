 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $995,000

4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home, 5 car garage w/2 outbuildings. Entire upstairs is primary bedroom w/30x12 walk in closet, en-suite includes walk in shower w/soaking tub & double vanity w/additional sitting/office/nursery area. 4th bedroom & full bath are off the garage/pool w/separate entrance. Perfect for MIL/Nanny/adult child at home/renter/etc. Includes living space & kitchen. 2 outbuildings offer many possibilities. Features include: Heated bar area, 2 other heated garage areas w/auto mechanic equipment. Loading dock, oversized doors, new metal siding & new windows. Outdoor cooking area & firepit for quiet evenings. Home is situated on 5+acres adjacent to park, splash pad, rugby fields just minutes to restaurants & more.

