Move in Ready! One Owner, Exceptionally Maintained 4 Bedroom Home in a quiet neighborhood. Spacious Kitchen with Custom Hickory Cabinets throughout. Nice Sized Dining Area. Primary Bedroom with walk-in closet. Great 3 Season Porch. Lower Level features Gas Fireplace in spacious Family Room and 4th Bedroom. Lower Level Bedroom could be used as a Sewing or Craft room. Cozy Deck. 19x20 Heated Shop or Garage, 12x14 Storage Shed. New Driveway 2019. UHP Ultimate Home Warranty Included!
4 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Aug. 7, 29-year-old police officer Ella French was shot in the head while making a traffic stop in Chicago. Her partner was also shot in th…
The city of Portage avoided a court trial after parties in an eminent domain dispute agreed to a settlement of $44,000
Charges have been filed against two suspects involved in last week’s attempted child abduction.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Two area men were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop for a swerving vehicle, during which the man was…
Situated in the midst of the Waterpark Capital of the World is the largest outdoor waterpark in Wisconsin Dells and the nation.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
TOWN OF ELBA – A 10-year-old child with life threatening injuries was one of the two people flown from the scene of an accident that occurred …