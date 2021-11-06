 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $419,900

Under Construction-Estimated Completion Mid November. You are not going to find another Newly Constructed, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home at this price anywhere in the Middleton/Cross Plains School District! Kitchen features Hickory Cabinets, Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances. Living Room and Dining area sport nice looking, durable Vinyl Plank Flooring. Let the kids have their own space in the finished Lower Level. Features include good sized Family Room and Bedroom with Egress windows and Full Bath. Spacious 23 x 23 insulated, dry walled and painted garage with additional 7 x 12 area for storage. All this in the heart of Cross Plains. Just a Short drive to Middleton and Madison

