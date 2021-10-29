4 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $574,000

Enjoy country living with convenient city access. Beautiful 2300 sq ft ranch home offers privacy and small town atmosphere yet a short 7 mile drive to Beltline and Epic. Great curb appeal and nicely landscaped 0.96 acres set back from a quiet road with backyard looking out over farmland valleys. Perfect for entertaining, with spacious open concept and decks and patios that sweep entire backyard. Spacious foyer and wide hallways lead to 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, including newly remodeled master bath, double shower and large linen closet. Master suite also has walk in closet and private access to deck. Great room concept plus bonus room. Attached 3 car garage, additional 2 car garage and a shed offer plenty of storage space. Full unfinished basement with plumbing for future bath.