4 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $700,000

Lovely colonial home on a cul-de-sac. This home is ready for its next story. Hickory Cabinets are featured in this over sized kitchen that flows into the rec room and out to the brick paver patio. Enjoy many summer BBQs and tasty s'mores around the fire pit. The home features 4 bedrooms upstairs and an updated Primary Suite and Bath. Work from home? You will enjoy this spacious office with a fireplace, in fact, this home features 3 fireplaces! 10 Ft Main Floor ceilings! Large over sized 3-Car garage. Requested Middleton School District! Call for a private showing, you are almost home!

