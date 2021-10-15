Your chance to own a slice of private country living in this 4-bed, 4.5 bath ranch home on 2.5 lush acres in the Middleton School District. Main floor features an abundance of large windows w/unobstructed sunset views year-round! Kitchen has been updated w/newer SS appliances & solid surface tops and you'll appreciate the open concept living/dining areas along w/another sitting room. 2 bedrooms on the main level include a MASSIVE primary bedroom w/private bath, dual closets, elevated sitting area & access to one of 3 decks for taking in the sights and sounds of nature. The spacious LL w/walkout to sun room has 2 rec spaces (one could be a Mother-In-Law or guest suite!) & additional rooms for guests/gaming/play/office/storage. Great possibilities & updates!
4 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $749,900
