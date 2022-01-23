 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dane - $170,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dane - $170,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dane - $170,000

Buyer's Financing fell through...Motivated Seller! Charming home with an open kitchen, huge pantry, dining area and inviting front porch! 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and main level laundry. Enjoy that small town, country feel but with village amenities and just a short, easy drive to Madison. And don't forget to checkout the detached 2 car garage with extra storage. Hurry in! UHP Ultimate Home Warranty Included!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News