Buyer's Financing fell through...Motivated Seller! Charming home with an open kitchen, huge pantry, dining area and inviting front porch! 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and main level laundry. Enjoy that small town, country feel but with village amenities and just a short, easy drive to Madison. And don't forget to checkout the detached 2 car garage with extra storage. Hurry in! UHP Ultimate Home Warranty Included!
4 Bedroom Home in Dane - $170,000
