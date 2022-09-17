 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dane - $524,900

  Updated
There is nothing than a BRAND NEW HOME. Come see all this home has to offer. Nestled in a sweet rural subdivsion conveniently located between Waunakee & Lodi. A wonderful well designed home that gives you privacy yet tons of space. Main floor has an open concept living room with fireplace, dining area & kitchen with access to the sunroom to enjoy all year. There are 4 nice size bedrooms. The primary has a private bath with walk in shower, double vanity & WIC. The add'l 3 bedrooms are so spacious with the other full bath to share. We tucked a large family room behind the 3 car garage and situated a half bath between the kitchen and family room for convenience. Enjoy dropping all your daily belongings in the mudroom/laundry area as you enter from the garage. Plus a great drop zone.

