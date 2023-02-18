4500+ square feet and 5 acres and only 2 yrs old! This beautiful custom-built home boasts a chef's kitchen with copper sinks, two stoves and refrigerators and a huge walk-in pantry; 4 full baths including the primary that has a soaking tub, separate shower stall, double sinks, all with gorgeous stone work. The great room has floor to ceiling stone fireplace and dining area. Two add'l large bedrooms, family room and bathroom in lower level. The massive bonus room could be a MIL suite, 4th bdrm, art or yoga studio, etc. With a 3 stall garage plus another 3 stalls under that garage, you'll have plenty of space to store all the toys. Sit on the large deck in the hot tub and watch the sun set every night. This is one to see!