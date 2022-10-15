4500+ square feet and 5 acres and only 2 yrs old! This beautiful custom-built home boasts a chef's kitchen with copper sinks, two stoves and refrigerators and a huge walk-in pantry; 4 full baths including the primary that has a soaking tub, separate shower stall, double sinks, all with gorgeous stone work. The great room has floor to ceiling stone fireplace and dining area. Two add'l large bedrooms, family room and bathroom in lower level. The massive bonus room could be a MIL suite, 4th bdrm, art or yoga studio, etc. With a 3 stall garage plus another 3 stalls under that garage, you'll have plenty of space to store all the toys. Sit on the large deck in the hot tub and watch the sun set every night. This is one to see!
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $1,249,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. reporting that the child had been struck by the vehicle
A farm outside of South Beaver Dam will be entering into its sixth generation of its family who have farmed the land over the last 160 years.
Beaver Dam High School is celebrating homecoming this week gearing up for the weekend festivities which include the pep rally, parade and game on Friday and homecoming dance on Saturday.
The Badgers knocked off No. 5 Purdue to snap their two-match losing streak to the Boilermakers.
The Badgers, led by Graham Mertz and Chimere Dike, got their football season back on track with a lopsided win over the Wildcats.
There will be three athletes and one coach in this year's class.
A 38-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Friday charged with multiple felonies related to sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was related to his ex-girlfriend.
The daughter of coach Tami Janke has grown up with Wisconsin Dells volleyball, and it's led to reclaiming the conference championship.
Columbus, Lodi and Reedsburg hold true for a second straight week in the Medium Division of the AP's state rankings.
The maximum prison sentence for those two charges is more than 32 years and up to 20 years of extended supervision.